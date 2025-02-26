VCU hosts Loyola Chicago on home skid

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-16, 3-13 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-16, 6-10 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-16, 3-13 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-16, 6-10 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU aims to stop its five-game home skid with a win against Loyola Chicago.

The Rams are 6-8 on their home court. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Mykel Parham leads the Rams with 10.4 boards.

The Ramblers have gone 3-13 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

VCU’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 58.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 56.7 VCU gives up.

The Rams and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Naelle is averaging 10.1 points for the Ramblers. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

