VCU faces George Washington, aims for 20th win this season

VCU Rams (19-5, 9-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (16-8, 5-6 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will look for its 20th victory this season when the Rams visit the George Washington.

The Revolutionaries are 11-2 on their home court. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Rafael Castro averaging 9.5.

The Rams are 9-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game VCU allows. VCU scores 11.6 more points per game (78.4) than George Washington allows (66.8).

The Revolutionaries and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro is averaging 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Phillip Russell is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.7 points. Joseph Bamisile is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

