Vasquez scores 29 as UAB defeats Wichita State 80-72

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Alejandro helped lead UAB past Wichita State on Thursday night with 29 points off of the bench in an 80-72 win.

Vasquez shot 11 of 22 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Blazers (19-9, 12-3 American Athletic Conference). Christian Coleman added 14 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the foul line. Yaxel Lendeborg shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Corey Washington finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Shockers (17-11, 7-8). Wichita State also got 17 points from Xavier Bell. Quincy Ballard finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. The Shockers ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

UAB took the lead with 7:12 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-34 at halftime, with Vasquez racking up 11 points. Vasquez scored 18 points in the second half to help lead UAB to an eight-point victory.

Wichita State visits North Texas on Monday. UAB plays host to No. 18 and conference-leading Memphis on Sunday. The Blazers and UNT are tied for second in the American Athletic Conference, a game behind the Tigers.

