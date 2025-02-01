Vasquez scores 26 off the bench, UAB knocks off Charlotte 96-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alejandro Vasquez helped lead UAB past Charlotte on Saturday with 26 points off of the bench…

Vasquez shot 10 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Blazers (14-8, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). Yaxel Lendeborg added 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Tony Toney went 7 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Giancarlo Rosado led the 49ers (8-14, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 10 assists. Nik Graves added 15 points for Charlotte. Ben Bradford also put up 13 points.

UAB took the lead with 18:14 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with Lendeborg racking up 10 points. Vasquez scored 17 points in the second half.

