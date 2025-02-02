Vasquez and UAB host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 7-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 7-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces North Texas after Alejandro scored 26 points in UAB’s 96-78 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blazers have gone 10-3 in home games. UAB is the top team in the AAC averaging 40.7 points in the paint. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 11.1.

The Mean Green are 7-2 in conference games. North Texas ranks third in the AAC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

UAB’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Blazers. Vasquez is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

