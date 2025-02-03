Vasquez and UAB host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 7-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 7-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces North Texas after Alejandro scored 26 points in UAB’s 96-78 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blazers have gone 10-3 at home. UAB leads the AAC with 16.7 assists per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 4.4.

The Mean Green are 7-2 in AAC play. North Texas scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

UAB scores 84.6 points, 25.7 more per game than the 58.9 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 68.6 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 76.2 UAB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is shooting 57.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Blazers. Vasquez is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

