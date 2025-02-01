Vanderjagt scores 25 as Central Michigan knocks off Bowling Green 90-71

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kyler Vanderjagt scored 25 points off of the bench to help lead Central Michigan past…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kyler Vanderjagt scored 25 points off of the bench to help lead Central Michigan past Bowling Green 90-71 on Saturday night.

Vanderjagt shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Chippewas (10-11, 4-5 Mid-American Conference). Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Anthony Pritchard had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Falcons (7-14, 2-7) were led in scoring by Javontae Campbell, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Bowling Green also got 15 points and two steals from Trey Thomas. Jamai Felt also put up nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Central Michigan took the lead with 13:22 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Vanderjagt led the Chippewas with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 49-33 at the break. Central Michigan pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 23 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

