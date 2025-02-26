Vanderbilt visits No. 12 Texas A&M on 6-game road slide

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9, 6-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 9-5 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9, 6-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 9-5 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits No. 12 Texas A&M looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Aggies have gone 12-2 in home games. Texas A&M is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Commodores have gone 6-8 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Commodores meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Aggies. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is averaging 17.3 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.