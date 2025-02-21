Vanderbilt Commodores take on the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels on 3-game losing streak

Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt enters the matchup against No. 24 Ole Miss after losing three games in a row.

The Commodores are 12-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in the SEC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 3.3.

The Rebels are 8-5 in conference games. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Vanderbilt’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlockton is averaging 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 assists and two steals. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

