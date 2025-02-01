Van Schaik and Mercyhurst host Fairleigh Dickinson

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-12, 4-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-3, 6-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-12, 4-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-3, 6-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Jenna Van Schaik scored 25 points in Mercyhurst’s 73-58 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights are 9-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC with 13.7 assists per game led by Abaigeal Babore averaging 3.1.

The Lakers are 4-4 in NEC play. Mercyhurst ranks ninth in the NEC with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Bailey Kuhns averaging 1.9.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 13.4 points for the Knights. Teneisia Brown is averaging 14 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kuhns is averaging 20.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Van Schaik is averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.