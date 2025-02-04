Van Lith leads No. 9 TCU against No. 12 Kansas State after 28-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (21-2, 9-1 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU visits No. 12 Kansas State after Hailey Van Lith scored 28 points in TCU’s 82-69 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Wildcats have gone 14-0 in home games. Kansas State is the top team in the Big 12 with 22.7 assists per game led by Serena Sundell averaging 7.2.

The Horned Frogs are 9-1 in Big 12 play. TCU is second in the Big 12 scoring 81.0 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Kansas State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). TCU averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Kansas State allows.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Ayoka Lee is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Madison Conner averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Sedona Prince is averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.