Valparaiso wins 101-86 against Belmont

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger’s 27 points helped Valparaiso defeat Belmont 101-86 on Wednesday night.

Schwieger added 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Beacons (11-15, 4-11 Missouri Valley Conference). All Wright scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jefferson De La Crus Monegro shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points. The win snapped a nine-game skid for the Beacons.

Jonathan Pierre finished with 22 points for the Bruins (17-9, 9-6). Belmont also got 21 points and two steals from Tyler Lundblade. Isaiah Walker finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Valparaiso next plays Sunday against Evansville on the road, and Belmont will visit Southern Illinois on Saturday.

