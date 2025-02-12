Valparaiso plays UIC after Earnest’s 21-point game

UIC Flames (9-12, 6-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-15, 4-8 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

UIC Flames (9-12, 6-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-15, 4-8 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts UIC after Leah Earnest scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 77-57 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 4-5 at home. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Flames have gone 6-6 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks third in the MVC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Valparaiso is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% UIC allows to opponents. UIC has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Flames meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earnest is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Makiyah Williams is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.