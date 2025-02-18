Valparaiso hosts Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (9-18, 2-14 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 4-12 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (9-18, 2-14 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 4-12 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Valparaiso after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 63-58 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Beacons have gone 9-6 in home games. Valparaiso is second in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kasper Sepp averaging 2.4.

The Bears are 2-14 in conference games. Missouri State is sixth in the MVC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Valparaiso averages 76.1 points, 5.0 more per game than the 71.1 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 69.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 75.3 Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 17.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

Osei-Bonsu is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bears. Dez White is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

