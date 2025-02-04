UTSA takes home win streak into matchup with North Texas

North Texas Eagles (16-6, 8-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (18-3, 9-1 AAC) San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas Eagles (16-6, 8-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (18-3, 9-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Roadrunners take on North Texas.

The Roadrunners are 9-0 in home games. UTSA is fifth in the AAC scoring 67.7 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Eagles are 8-2 against conference opponents. North Texas is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UTSA averages 67.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 62.9 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.