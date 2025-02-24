UTSA plays Tulane on 6-game win streak

UTSA Roadrunners (23-3, 14-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-10, 9-6 AAC) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (23-3, 14-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-10, 9-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will try to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against Tulane.

The Green Wave are 10-4 in home games. Tulane ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Sherese Pittman leads the Green Wave with 7.1 boards.

The Roadrunners are 14-1 in conference play. UTSA scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Tulane averages 68.7 points, 12.6 more per game than the 56.1 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 66.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 64.5 Tulane gives up to opponents.

The Green Wave and Roadrunners square off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pittman is averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave. Kyren Whittington is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Roadrunners. Idara Udo is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

