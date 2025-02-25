UTSA plays Tulane on 6-game win streak

UTSA Roadrunners (23-3, 14-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-10, 9-6 AAC) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (23-3, 14-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-10, 9-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will try to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Tulane.

The Green Wave have gone 10-4 in home games. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kendall Sneed averaging 4.2.

The Roadrunners are 14-1 against AAC opponents. UTSA has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Tulane’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 66.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 64.5 Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Roadrunners square off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave. Kyren Whittington is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 18.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.