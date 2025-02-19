UTSA hosts Reynolds and South Florida

South Florida Bulls (12-14, 5-8 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Florida Bulls (12-14, 5-8 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits UTSA after Jamille Reynolds scored 27 points in South Florida’s 85-78 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Roadrunners are 6-5 on their home court. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 2.3.

The Bulls are 5-8 in AAC play. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 3.6.

UTSA averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 76.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 77.1 UTSA allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Bulls meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Spears is averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reid averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is averaging 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.