UTEP visits New Mexico State after Filipovity’s 22-point outing

UTEP Miners (15-7, 5-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-10, 5-4 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts UTEP after Peter Filipovity scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 101-69 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Aggies have gone 7-3 in home games. New Mexico State has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Miners are 5-4 in CUSA play. UTEP is 4-2 in one-possession games.

New Mexico State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 73.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 68.3 New Mexico State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14 points. Filipovity is averaging 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ahamad Bynum is shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 10.4 points. Otis Frazier III is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

