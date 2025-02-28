UTEP visits Middle Tennessee after Scott’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (10-16, 3-12 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (22-6, 14-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (10-16, 3-12 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (22-6, 14-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts UTEP after Ta’Mia Scott scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-41 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Raiders have gone 12-0 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 19-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Miners have gone 3-12 against CUSA opponents. UTEP ranks fifth in the CUSA with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 7.2.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 32.5% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The Raiders and Miners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 15.9 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 13.2 points. Portia Adams is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.7 points per game.

Miners: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

