UTEP hosts Liberty after Peter’s 20-point performance

Liberty Flames (20-5, 8-4 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-7, 7-4 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces UTEP after Taelon Peter scored 20 points in Liberty’s 64-54 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners are 11-2 on their home court. UTEP ranks seventh in the CUSA with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Otis Frazier III averaging 6.3.

The Flames are 8-4 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is sixth in the CUSA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 5.0.

UTEP averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frazier is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Miners. Ahamad Bynum is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaden Metheny is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Flames. Peter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

