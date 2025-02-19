UTEP hosts Kennesaw State on 3-game home skid

Kennesaw State Owls (9-15, 4-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-14, 2-10 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-15, 4-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-14, 2-10 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on Kennesaw State looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Miners are 6-6 on their home court. UTEP has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 4-9 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

UTEP’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UTEP gives up.

The Miners and Owls match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ndack Mbengue is averaging 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carly Hooks averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Prencis Harden is averaging 13.7 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

