UTEP hosts Jacksonville State on 4-game home slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 4-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-15, 2-11 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP is looking to break its four-game home skid with a win over Jacksonville State.

The Miners have gone 6-7 in home games. UTEP is third in the CUSA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 5.5.

The Gamecocks are 4-10 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Asia Barclay averaging 3.7.

UTEP is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 60.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 66.5 UTEP allows.

The Miners and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.1 points for the Miners. Mbengue is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 8.2 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.