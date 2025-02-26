UTEP faces Western Kentucky, looks to stop road slide

UTEP Miners (10-15, 3-11 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-7, 10-4 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (10-15, 3-11 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-7, 10-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will try to end its five-game road skid when the Miners take on Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers are 10-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zsofia Telegdy averaging 3.7.

The Miners are 3-11 against CUSA opponents. UTEP allows 65.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Western Kentucky’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Acacia Hayes is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 13.1 points. Portia Adams is shooting 37.5% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

