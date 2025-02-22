Utah Valley hosts Seattle U after Toolson’s 24-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (10-15, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-7, 11-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-15, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (19-7, 11-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Seattle U after Tanner Toolson scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 79-77 overtime victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines are 10-0 on their home court. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 35.2 boards. Carter Welling leads the Wolverines with 6.0 rebounds.

The Redhawks are 5-6 in WAC play. Seattle U has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah Valley is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 72.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 69.3 Utah Valley allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolverines. Toolson is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is shooting 58.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.