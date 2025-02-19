Utah Valley hosts Isaacson and Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-18, 1-9 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-10, 5-6 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-18, 1-9 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-10, 5-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Utah Valley after Emily Isaacson scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 81-75 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wolverines are 8-3 in home games. Utah Valley is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-9 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC scoring 64.4 points per game and is shooting 36.6%.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Utah Valley has given up to its opponents (39.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlia White is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wolverines. Danja Stafford is averaging 8.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaacson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 13.7 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.