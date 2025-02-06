Utah Valley defeats UT Arlington 94-73

OREM, Utah (AP) — Dominick Nelson’s 19 points helped Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 94-73 on Thursday night. Nelson also…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Dominick Nelson’s 19 points helped Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 94-73 on Thursday night.

Nelson also contributed five assists for the Wolverines (16-7, 8-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and added five assists and three steals. Trevan Leonhardt shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Kade Douglas led the way for the Mavericks (11-12, 4-5) with 20 points. Lance Ware added 10 points and 14 rebounds for UT Arlington. Jaxon Ellingsworth and Brody Robinson each had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.