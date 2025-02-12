Utah Tech visits Southern Utah on 13-game road slide

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-17, 2-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-14, 2-8 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-17, 2-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-14, 2-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will attempt to stop its 13-game road losing streak when the Trailblazers take on Southern Utah.

The Thunderbirds are 7-5 in home games. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Felder averaging 2.0.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech gives up 75.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 69.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 73.2 Southern Utah gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hakim Byrd is averaging 9.8 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 15.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

