Utah Tech visits Cal Baptist following Owona’s 22-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-18, 2-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (12-12, 5-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Cal Baptist after Madiba Owona scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 76-74 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers have gone 8-5 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 5.6.

The Trailblazers are 2-7 in WAC play. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 2.5.

Cal Baptist scores 73.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 75.9 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

The Lancers and Trailblazers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is averaging 14.1 points for the Trailblazers. Riley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

