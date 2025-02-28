Utah Tech visits Cal Baptist following Lemon’s 22-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-21, 1-12 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-16, 8-5 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-21, 1-12 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-16, 8-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Utah Tech after Khloe Lemon scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 81-68 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Lancers are 5-8 on their home court. Cal Baptist ranks sixth in the WAC in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Grace Schmidt leads the Lancers with 7.0 boards.

The Trailblazers are 1-12 in WAC play. Utah Tech has a 4-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Cal Baptist allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schmidt is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Lancers. Lemon is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emily Isaacson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Ellie Taylor is averaging 11.9 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

