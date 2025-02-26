Utah Tech plays Southern Utah, looks to break home skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-16, 3-10 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-21, 2-10 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-16, 3-10 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-21, 2-10 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Southern Utah looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Trailblazers are 5-5 on their home court. Utah Tech has a 0-7 record in one-possession games.

The Thunderbirds are 3-10 in WAC play. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Utah Tech is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 71.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 76.5 Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 14.4 points. Beon Riley is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Thunderbirds. Hercy Miller is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

