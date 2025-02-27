Utah Tech hosts Southern Utah on 3-game home slide

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-16, 3-10 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-21, 2-10 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-16, 3-10 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-21, 2-10 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Southern Utah looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Trailblazers are 5-5 on their home court. Utah Tech has a 2-14 record against teams over .500.

The Thunderbirds are 3-10 in conference play. Southern Utah is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Utah Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beon Riley is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brock Felder is averaging 5.9 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Thunderbirds. Jamir Simpson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

