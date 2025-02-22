Utah Tech heads to Abilene Christian for conference showdown

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-20, 2-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-13, 5-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-20, 2-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-13, 5-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Beon Riley and Utah Tech take on Quion Williams and Abilene Christian in WAC play Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks seventh in the WAC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Bradyn Hubbard leads the Wildcats with 5.4 boards.

The Trailblazers are 2-9 in conference play. Utah Tech has a 2-13 record against teams over .500.

Abilene Christian is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hubbard is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 14.2 points. Riley is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

