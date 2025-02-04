Utah State wins 71-67 against Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Ian Martinez had 19 points in Utah State’s 71-67 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night. Martinez…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Ian Martinez had 19 points in Utah State’s 71-67 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night.

Martinez shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Aggies (20-3, 10-2 Mountain West Conference). Drake Allen shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 11 points.

Jordan Nesbitt finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (11-12, 4-8). Dontaie Allen added 10 points for Wyoming. Kobe Newton had nine points.

Up next for Utah State is a Friday matchup with Fresno State on the road, and Wyoming hosts UNLV on Saturday.

