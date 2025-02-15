Utah State visits Sheffey and San Diego State

Utah State Aggies (2-22, 1-11 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-9, 6-7 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (2-22, 1-11 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-9, 6-7 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Utah State after Veronica Sheffey scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 75-65 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Aztecs have gone 7-5 in home games. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 3.2.

The Aggies are 1-11 in MWC play. Utah State allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.3 points per game.

San Diego State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 63.8 points per game, 2.9 more than the 60.9 San Diego State gives up to opponents.

The Aztecs and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheffey is averaging 10.9 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is shooting 36.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

