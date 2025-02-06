Utah State visits Fresno State following Weaver’s 23-point showing

Utah State Aggies (20-3, 10-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-18, 1-11 MWC) Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (20-3, 10-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-18, 1-11 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Utah State after Jalen Weaver scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 94-91 overtime loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in home games. Fresno State is 3-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 10-2 in MWC play. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Mason Falslev averaging 7.6.

Fresno State scores 72.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 68.3 Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Alex Crawford is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Falslev is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 73.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.