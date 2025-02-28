Utah State visits Colorado State following Evans’ 20-point performance

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 14-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-9, 13-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 14-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-9, 13-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Utah State after Kyan Evans scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 77-55 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Rams have gone 12-2 at home. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Aggies are 14-4 against conference opponents. Utah State averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Colorado State averages 74.3 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 69.9 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Lake is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.7 points. Nique Clifford is averaging 18.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Ian Martinez is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17 points. Mason Falslev is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.