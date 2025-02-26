Utah State visits Boise State, aims for 25th victory of season

Utah State Aggies (24-4, 14-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (19-8, 11-5 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah State Aggies (24-4, 14-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (19-8, 11-5 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Aggies visit the Boise State.

The Broncos have gone 12-1 in home games. Boise State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Aggies are 14-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Utah State averages 16.2 more points per game (82.5) than Boise State allows to opponents (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Drake Allen is averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.