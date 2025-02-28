Utah State plays Nevada after Stubbs’ 30-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-19, 6-11 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (3-25, 2-14 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-19, 6-11 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (3-25, 2-14 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Nevada after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 30 points in Utah State’s 82-75 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies are 2-10 on their home court. Utah State is eighth in the MWC with 26.6 points per game in the paint led by Taliyah Logwood averaging 8.0.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-11 against MWC opponents. Nevada averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Utah State scores 65.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.2 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Wolf Pack match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stubbs is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.8 points. Logwood is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Wolf Pack. Lexie Givens is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

