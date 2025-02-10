Utah State hosts Colorado State following Martinez’s 30-point game

Colorado State Rams (15-8, 9-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (21-3, 11-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (15-8, 9-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (21-3, 11-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces Colorado State after Ian Martinez scored 30 points in Utah State’s 89-81 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 11-2 at home. Utah State scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Rams are 9-3 against conference opponents. Colorado State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The Aggies and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Falslev is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Martinez is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

Nique Clifford is scoring 17.4 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.