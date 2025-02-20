Utah State defeats San Jose State 105-57

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez had 22 points in Utah State’s 105-57 win over San Jose State on Wednesday…

Martinez added three steals for the Aggies (23-4, 13-3 Mountain West Conference). Mason Falslev scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added eight assists and three steals. Dexter Akanno shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The 48-point margin of victory was Utah State’s largest against a conference opponent since joining the Mountain West in 2013. The Aggies have scored at least 100 points in a conference game (non-overtime) three times during that span — all against San Jose State.

The Spartans (12-16, 5-11) were led by Sadraque NgaNga, who recorded 15 points. Donavan Yap added 15 points and three steals for San Jose State. Jermaine Washington had eight points.

Utah State took the lead less than two minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. Martinez led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put the Aggies up 47-24 at the break. Utah State extended its lead to 83-36 during the second half, fueled by a 23-2 scoring run. Akanno scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

