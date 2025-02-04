Utah plays Texas Tech following Kneepkens’ 28-point game

Utah Utes (16-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Utah Utes (16-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-10, 3-8 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Texas Tech after Gianna Kneepkens scored 28 points in Utah’s 67-58 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-3 at home. Texas Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Utah averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Texas Tech’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is averaging 13.5 points for the Red Raiders. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Kneepkens is averaging 19.2 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

