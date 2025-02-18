Utah plays No. 24 Oklahoma State following Kneepkens’ 24-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (20-5, 11-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on No. 24 Oklahoma State after Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points in Utah’s 98-62 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Utes have gone 13-1 at home. Utah ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Cowgirls are 10-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Stailee Heard averaging 7.1.

Utah makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Oklahoma State scores 17.0 more points per game (78.4) than Utah gives up to opponents (61.4).

The Utes and Cowgirls match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maye Toure is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Utes. Kneepkens is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Wooten is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowgirls. Heard is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.