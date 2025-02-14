Utah hosts No. 17 Kansas after Madsen’s 28-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-11, 5-8 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-11, 5-8 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts No. 17 Kansas after Gabe Madsen scored 28 points in Utah’s 85-75 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Utes have gone 12-3 in home games. Utah is the top team in the Big 12 with 18.0 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 3.6.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Utah averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than Utah allows (70.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Little is averaging 5.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Utes. Madsen is averaging 13.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 33.1% over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

