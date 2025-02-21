UT Rio Grande Valley visits Nicholls State, looks to end road slide

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-13, 6-10 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (16-11, 10-6 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-13, 6-10 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (16-11, 10-6 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hits the road against Nicholls State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Colonels are 9-4 in home games. Nicholls State scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 6-10 in conference games. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the Southland with 17.1 assists. Trey Miller leads the Vaqueros with 4.4.

Nicholls State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 6.8 more points per game (76.4) than Nicholls State allows to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal West is averaging 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

