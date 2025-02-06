UT Rio Grande Valley visits Blackstone and SFA

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-12, 6-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (18-5, 8-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-12, 6-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (18-5, 8-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Faith Blackstone scored 20 points in SFA’s 72-66 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Ladyjacks are 9-1 on their home court. SFA is the top team in the Southland with 16.3 assists per game led by Ashlyn Traylor averaging 4.3.

The Vaqueros are 6-6 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

SFA makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 37.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 37.5% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The Ladyjacks and Vaqueros face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackstone is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Ladyjacks. Traylor is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tierra Trotter is averaging 6.4 points for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.4 points and 15.3 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

