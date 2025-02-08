UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Lamar for conference showdown

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-10, 5-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-10, 8-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-10, 5-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-10, 8-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces Lamar in Southland action Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 7-3 in home games. Lamar is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Vaqueros are 5-7 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Lamar is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.6% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.9 more points per game (77.6) than Lamar allows to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and four assists for the Cardinals. Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Miller is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.