UT Rio Grande Valley plays Lamar on 4-game road skid

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-13, 6-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-6, 10-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley will aim to break its four-game road slide when the Vaqueros take on Lamar.

The Cardinals are 11-0 in home games. Lamar is the Southland leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Akasha Davis averaging 3.6.

The Vaqueros are 6-7 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Lamar averages 69.3 points, 5.7 more per game than the 63.6 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 61.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 57.8 Lamar allows.

The Cardinals and Vaqueros face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cardinals. Davis is averaging 13.7 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kade Hackerott is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.7 points, 15.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.