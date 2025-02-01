UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Texas A&M-CC following Clark’s 22-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-9, 4-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-9, 4-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Garry Clark scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 74-73 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Vaqueros are 8-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the Southland with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Islanders are 7-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the top team in the Southland with 43.2 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Williams averaging 7.3.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Texas A&M-CC scores 7.2 more points per game (79.7) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming is averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Cliff Davis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Roberts averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Clark is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.