UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Mackey and Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (11-14, 8-6 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-12, 5-9 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Julian Mackey scored 25 points in Houston Christian’s 69-60 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Vaqueros are 9-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 8-6 in conference matchups. Houston Christian is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 77.1 points, 6.4 more per game than the 70.7 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 11.1 points. Howard Fleming Jr. is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton Rogers is averaging 4.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Mackey is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

